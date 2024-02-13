Lloyd Patrick Moreland Sr. (Pat) crossed the Jordan River on Feb. 8, 2024, at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst, at the age of 91.

Mr. Moreland was born on Aug. 8, 1932, in Lena. He graduated from Lena High School and enlisted in the Navy, where he served aboard the icebreaker USS Burton Island and then the tanker USS Tolovana. Later, he received a degree in business and hotel management from Mississippi State University. He got a job in his beloved Jackson, where he met his wife of 62 years on a reluctant blind date. He was an active member of the Jackson Jaycees. He always said one of happiest weeks of his life was in December of 1964 when he was named Man of the Year by the Jaycees, Mississippi State finally beat Ole Miss, and his first child was born.

He got a job offer from First National Bank (later Merchants and Planters Bank) in Hazlehurst in 1974 and moved there with his wife and four children to a home on South Extension Street. After banking, Mr. Moreland went to work under Gov. William Winter as the executive director of the State Criminal Justice Planning Commission, then enjoyed a 20-year career at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital as administrator. In retirement, he was a realtor with Cline Realty of Crystal Springs and drove for Meals on Wheels.

His greatest love was his family and a good story, especially when gathered around a cup of coffee at Stark’s Family Restaurant. He was a member of Hazlehurst Methodist Church for 50 years, where he was a trustee, lay leader, and served on the Finance Committee, Pastor Parish Relations, Daycare Board, and many others. He was active in the Lions Club, the Copiah Academy Booster Club, and past president of the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife received the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Mr. Moreland was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Wells Moreland, in August of 2023; his parents, Earl Hammond and Patti Kathryn Moreland; brothers, Joe Moreland and wife Adrienne, Clyde Moreland and wife Jean; nephew, Joe Moreland Jr.; and brothers-in- law, William (Bill) Wells and John Vaughn.

He is survived by his children Lloyd Moreland Jr., of Hazlehurst; Alice E. (Sissy) Moreland, of Madison; Kathryn Hollingsworth and husband Marc, of Melbourne, Fla.; Donna Patterson and husband Douglas, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; grandsons, Nathan Hollingsworth, of Conroe, Texas; Dalton Hollingsworth, of Melbourne, Fla.; Jack Patterson and Nicholas Patterson, of Clemson, S.C.; brother-in-law, Ralph Wells; sisters-in-law, Diane Thomspon, Katherine Wells, and Rhonda Wells; nieces, Jan Moreland and Barbara Nunnery; and numerous other nephews and nieces.

A memorial service was held Feb. 11 at Hazlehurst Methodist Church, with interment at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hazlehurst Methodist Church, P.O. Box 725, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.