Edna Ruth Keyes passed away Feb. 9, 2024, at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst. She was a lifelong resident of Copiah County and a member of Highland Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She worked for Partridge Propane and retired in 2013.

Edna Ruth is survived by her son, Chuck Keyes (Janie), of Madison; sisters, Mary Alice Harrison, of Brandon; Mildred Taylor, of Cayuga; Ann Smith, of Crystal Springs; Pat McManus, of Clinton; Valerie Hickman (Terry), of Florence; and brother, Mike McManus, of Crystal Springs. She had several nieces, nephews, and cousins who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt E.”

Edna Ruth was a strong Christian and family person who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Keyes, and her parents, Newt and Irene McManus.

Edna Ruth was an avid Ole Miss football fan and always called Chuck to confirm the time and channel of each game. She always wore her lucky Ole Miss shirt when the Rebels played. Also, Edna Ruth loved Christmas and always wanted to be the first one to have her tree put up for the holiday season.

The family would like to say a “special” thanks to all the employees of Pine Crest Guest Home and Dr. Preston McDonnell. We appreciate all the love and care they gave her. Edna Ruth loved them dearly and considered them to be her second family.

A service was held Feb. 13 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

The family requests memorials to be made to Highland Baptist Church, 505 North Jackson St., Crystal Springs, 39059 or Mississippi Kidney Foundation, 3304 North State St., Jackson, MS 39216.