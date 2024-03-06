John Parker Leal made his arrival into this world on the morning of Feb. 28, 2024, and lived a short time before passing into the loving arms of Jesus.

Though small, he made a big impact on the world by drawing many church congregations together in one accord in deep prayer. His memory will live on through his parents, Jammie Robertson Leal and Cathryn Cartwright Leal, of Bentonia, and his siblings, Devin Blake Leal and Macy Danielle Leal.

He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Maria “Lily” Leal Walker; maternal grandparents, Paul and Wendy Cartwright, of Hattiesburg; maternal great-grandmothers, Billie Jane Davis and Mary Wilson. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, and nephew celebrate the life of young John Parker now that he has gone to be with the Lord.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, at First Baptist Church in Yazoo City. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 10, at Antioch Baptist Church in Copiah County.

Those wishing to make a memorial in John Parker’s name may consider The Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church, 328 Grand Ave., Yazoo City, MS 39194, or Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10038 Barlow Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.