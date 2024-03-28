Henry Lunceford

Henry Ferrell Lunceford, 89, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 26, 2024. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., Friday, March 29, at Crystal Springs Methodist Church, with funeral services to follow at 2. A private burial will follow the service in Longtown. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Ferrell was born Dec. 21, 1934, to the late Floyd and Ruby Lunceford in Myersville.

Ferrell was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Lunceford, and son-in-law, Kent Newman.

Ferrell is survived by his wife, Janice Parker Lunceford; two daughters, Stephanie Cockrill (Al Cockrill) and Pharis Newman; and grandchildren, Pharis Phillips (Walter), Allen Cockrill, and Parker Newman.

Ferrell retired as the band director of Northwest Mississippi Community College. During his 35-year career in instrumental programs in junior high, high school, and college, he received many awards and served on multiple committees. He served as president of the Mississippi Band Masters Association, a member of the Honorary Band Masters Fraternity Phi Beta Mu, a member of the Mississippi High School Activities Association, served as an adjudicator for many state band festivals, and was affiliated with Lions All-State Band.

Not only was Ferrell an educator but for 10 years, he was in partnership with his father, farming cotton and soybeans in Crenshaw. At his father’s death, he went back to his true passion in life, music. Community service was also very important in his life. Ferrell served many leadership roles in multiple United Methodist churches throughout Mississippi, but he can be most remembered for choir directing. He has been a lifetime member of many Lions Clubs in Mississippi and served in multiple leadership capacities. Upon moving to Crystal Springs, he received the honor of appointment to the Copiah County School Board.

Memorial donations may be made to Crystal Springs Methodist Church at 306 West Georgetown St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059; or Camp Kamassa Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation.