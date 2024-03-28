Roy Nelson Sr., 73, passed away March 6, 2024. A graveside service was held March 14 at Springhill Cemetery in Raymond. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Nelson; daughters, Tammie Smith, Windy Edwards, Ulonda Weston, Lakeasaia Nelson; sons, Roy Nelson Jr., Philemon Nelson, Senoj Nelson, Aaron Nelson; 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Carrie Nelson; and sisters, Vera Nelson-Williams and Carolyn Nelson-Brady.