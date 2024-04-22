James Daughdrill

James Denver Daughdrill, 64, passed away April 19, 2024, at McComb Nursing Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., Monday, April 22, at Springs of Praise Church. Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, at the church, followed by burial at Georgetown Cemetery.

James, a Copiah County native, worked for Bernstein Shirt Factory for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Virginia Daughdrill; son, Lance Harrington; and brother, Percy Ray Daughdrill.

James is survived by his sister, Brenda Odom (Dale); brothers, Gene Daughdrill, Luther Daughdrill, Kenny Wayne Daughdrill (Evelyn), and Billy Joe Daughdrill (Celia); many nieces and nephews.