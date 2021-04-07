A celebration of the life of Zeb Andrew Hughes will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Hideaway at Reed’s Estates, 828 Pleasant Grove Dr. SE, Brookhaven.

Zeb, 21, of Wesson, and his black lab, Kye, went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1999, to Sharon Chassion Hughes and Barry Hughes.

He was a devoted and loving son, a dependable, encouraging, and trustworthy friend to many, and had a love for the Lord that he was unashamed to share.

Very early on in Zeb’s life, it was obvious he was going to have a great sense of humor. He laughed at so many things before he could even talk but once he could talk, he certainly kept us fully entertained for all his days!

Zeb could always be found outdoors – whether it be on the football or baseball field, in the yard or his shop, in a duck blind, deer stand, calling up a turkey, reeling in a big one on the lake, or kayaking with manatees with his Mama and family in Florida. He loved to be on the water of any kind. Knowing he went to be with Jesus when he was doing what he loved on the water gives us great peace.

He attended Wesson Attendance Center, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, East Mississippi Community College, and Mississippi State University. He was proud to be a member of the Lincoln County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

Bro. Chad Ainsworth of Wesson will share a message at the service, with a few words from Zeb’s sister, Marlee Hughes; friends, Libbie Assink and Tiffani Hickson; and songs of worship by Dustin Fabre, of Houma, La., and Karley Nichols, of Brandon.

Honorary pall bearers are Garrett Boutwell, RJ Durr, Justin Morgan, Bobby Pritchard, and Quentin Runyan, of Wesson; Taylor Hughes, of Brandon; Myles Tipton and Logan Smith, of Brookhaven; Aubrey Taylor, of Terry; and Joshua Thomas, of Mendenhall.

Loved ones that were waiting at the gates of heaven to welcome him to his true home were his “Aunt Del” Claudel Chassion and his good friend, Colby Porter, both of Wesson.

Loved ones that will miss Zeb until they meet again are his mother and sister, Sharon Chassion Hughes and Marlee Hughes (Wesson); father, Barry Hughes (Brookhaven); grandparents, Pete and Aline Chassion; his beloved black lab, Delta; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Some would say Zeb’s story ended on the Mississippi River on that cold rainy day he and his buddy, Gunner Palmer, were scouting for ducks, but the Lord has proven that Zeb’s love for Him has impacted thousands, and his legacy will live on forever.

We are sad that he is not here but so happy he is in the presence of the King! We long for heaven and Jesus, but now we long for it in a whole new way.