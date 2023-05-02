Monique McLendon Ainsworth, 62, went peacefully to be with her Lord at her home in Crystal Springs on April 24, 2023. A celebration of life was held April 28 at Harmony Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. Graveside services followed at Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Monique was born Sept. 29, 1960, in Hazlehurst. She graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1978, then attended business college. She went on to become the admissions coordinator for Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson for 30 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, dog mother, and friend. Monique was an avid Ole Miss fan, loved gardening, taking road trips to visit her granddaughter, eating out with her sister, and taking care of her precious and dearly loved dog, Lucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Terrell McLendon and Mary Cagley McLendon; and brother, Howard McLendon.

Monique is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Keith Ainsworth, of Crystal Springs; sons, Brandon Ainsworth, of DeRidder, La.; Triston Ainsworth, of Crystal Springs; granddaughter, Kaylee Ainsworth, of DeRidder, La.; and sister, Carol “Bubba” McLendon Grubbs, of Crystal Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Monique Ainsworth to Mississippi Animal Rescue, Jackson; or Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund, Crystal Springs.