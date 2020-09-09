CCMC to host community blood drive Sept. 11

Copiah County Medical Center will host a community blood drive with Mississippi Blood Services from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

The medical center is located at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.

All donors must bring an ID to donate blood. Mississippi Blood Services suggests that all donors eat at least four hours within giving blood and drink plenty of fluids prior to and after making a donation. All who donate will receive a t-shirt. Successful donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

For more information, call CCMC at 601-574-7000, or visit them online at www.myccmc.org.