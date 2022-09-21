Community & Religious Calendar

September 25

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 1002 Rocky Falls Road, Hazlehurst, is celebrating their 19th Year Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Craig Walker and First Lady Christi Walker at 1 p.m. on the fourth Sunday, Sept. 25. The guest speaker for the evening is Rev. Wyatt Lewis from St. John of Wesson.

September 28

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Crystal Springs City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 2

Copiah County Ministerial Alliance will present a Non-Pastors Appreciation at 6 p.m., Oct. 2, at 17160 Highway 51, Hazlehurst. The event will honor Rev. J. Coleman, Rev. A. Evans, Rev. B. Irving, Rev. J. Longino, Elder H. Smiley, Rev. D. Sumrall, Rev. G. Swilley, Elder R. Torrey, and Rev. T. Wheeler.

October 15

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Wesson Flea Market at Wesson Fire Department. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 18

AJFC Community Action Agency will hold Let’s Talk at a Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant in Georgetown. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 30

Hazlehurst Community Sports League will host a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at the back of Hazlehurst High School Gym. Donations in the form of candy or money are appreciated. Anyone wishing to decorate a trunk and provide treats for the kids must sign up by Oct. 24. For more information or to sign up, contact Shirley Sandifer at 601-754-1208.W

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.