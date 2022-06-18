New dental clinic opens in Crystal Springs

A ribbon cutting was held by the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce last week for The Children’s Dental Studio in Crystal Springs. Dr. Jerrick W. Rose, a pediatric dentist and Dr. Chandra M. Minor, an orthodontist have opened the clinic that specializes in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. Minor is a Copiah County native. Picture are (from left) front row, Arthur Lee Evans, Jr, Shelly Jackson, Rita Moak, Lindsey Sikorski, Christian Jones, Sally Brunson, Riley-Paige Rose, Dr. Jerrick Rose, Miss Hospitality Ainsley Marler, Dr. Chandra Minor-Haynes, Navy Haynes, Maurice Haynes, Nixon Haynes, Cynthia Minor-Butler, Amanda Coleman, Megan Dickerson, Ti’Ara Gibson, Gracie Spence, Legend Embry, Makiyah Evans, and Shelley Bass. Other members of the community, family members and employees pictured are Mayor Sally Garland and other city officials, Carla Panquin, Breanne Weems, Chasity Hearn, Kimberly Miller, Jemerra Grant, Misti Johns, Christen Hamilton, Lacey Embry, Shana Holloway, Tennille Butler, Laquanta Minor-Mitchell, De’Onte Mazie, Lamar Ashley, Ti Garner, John Presley, Felicia Byrd, Taronea Newell, Carol Holloway, Norma Harvey, Jazmine Williams, Terrica Taylor-Jenkins, Katherine Thomas, Keyarria Thurman, Morgan Guyse and Tesla (Nikki) Jordan.